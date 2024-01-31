Mohammed bin Rashid tours 49th edition of Arab Health, the largest healthcare exhibition in the region

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today toured today the 49th edition of Arab Health, the largest healthcare exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

During the tour, His Highness said that a comprehensive medical system and collaboration between local and federal government entities in the UAE, as also the private sector, have ensured that citizens and residents alike enjoy access to the best healthcare services. His Highness also highlighted public-private partnerships as a major contributor to the enhanced efficiency of the country's healthcare sector, bolstering its overall competitiveness and supporting its growth with cutting-edge technologies, advanced facilities and highly qualified personnel. These advancements contribute to the overall well-being of society, ensuring the best of health and quality of life for one and all.

Sheikh Mohammed said that providing best-in-class healthcare services ranks high among the UAE’s development priorities along with the happiness and wellbeing of its people, with these plans serving not only UAE residents but people from all around the region and, indeed, every corner of the world. Arab Health provides an ideal platform to share successful experiences and practices in this regard, His Highness said welcoming exhibitors and attendees who have flocked to Dubai to share ideas and learn about the latest advancements in the medical field.

Being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 29 January until 1 February 2024, the exhibition features over 3,400 exhibitors, more than 40 international pavilions, and over 180 participating countries. Visitors to the event have an incomparable opportunity to network, learn about cutting-edge healthcare technology and new medical insights, and strike up meaningful business connections.

During the tour of the exhibition, HH Shaikh Mohammed was accompanied by His Excellency Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention; His Excellency Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, and a number of senior officials and healthcare experts.

His Highness visited pavilions of Siemens Healthineers, Cleveland Clinic, Canon, and Pure Health where he was briefed about the latest services and products offered by the companies. He also visited the Italian pavilion at the exhibition.

Arab Health 2024 features nine distinct sectors, namely Medical Equipment & Devices, Disposables & Consumer Goods, Orthopaedics & Physiotherapy, Imaging & Diagnostics, Healthcare & General Services, IT Systems & Solutions, Healthcare Infrastructure & Assets, Wellness & Prevention and Healthcare Transformation.

