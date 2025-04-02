10.56 AM Thursday, 3 April 2025
03 April 2025
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025

By WAM

The UAE National Guard Command has reported that National Ambulance responded to 22,903 emergency cases across the country during the first quarter of 2025 (January-March 2025).

Statistics reveal that 9,372 cases received on-site medical attention, while 13,531 cases were transported to hospitals for further treatment. These efforts indicate the National Ambulance’s commitment to delivering rapid and effective emergency response services.

Operating 24/7, National Ambulance continues to serve the UAE community through the 998 emergency hotline, ensuring swift intervention and reinforcing the efficiency of ambulance services across the UAE.

