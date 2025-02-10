New Cancer Treatment Starves Tumors Using Engineered Fat Cells

A team of researchers in the United States has developed a groundbreaking cancer treatment that starves tumors by leveraging genetically engineered fat cells. These cells consume the same nutrients that cancer cells rely on, ultimately leading to the tumor’s starvation and death.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) drew inspiration for this technique from liposuction and cosmetic surgery. The process involves extracting fat cells from specific areas of the body and reintroducing them into targeted locations as needed.

In a study published in Nature Biotechnology, the team used CRISPR gene-editing technology to modify white fat cells, converting them into "beige" fat cells that aggressively burn calories to produce energy. To test the effectiveness of this approach, the scientists implanted the genetically modified fat cells near tumors in mice, mimicking the process used in cosmetic fat transfers. The results were striking—these modified fat cells rapidly consumed available nutrients, depriving cancer cells of essential sustenance. Surprisingly, even when placed far from the tumors, the engineered fat cells were still able to weaken cancer growth.

Scientific Breakthrough Inspired by Cold Therapy

Lead researcher Nadav Ahituv, professor of bioengineering at UCSF and director of the university’s Institute for Human Genetics, noted that the concept stemmed from studies on how cold exposure impacts cancer growth in mice. These earlier studies revealed that cold temperatures trigger brown fat cells, which consume nutrients to generate body heat, ultimately starving cancer cells. This insight led Ahituv to explore genetic engineering as a means to replicate this effect in normal temperatures.

Using CRISPR technology, the researchers activated dormant genes in white fat cells, which are naturally active in brown fat cells. This transformation turned white fat into high-energy-consuming beige fat cells. The modified cells, named UCP1, were tested alongside cancer cells in a controlled lab setting, with both cell types sharing a single nutrient source. The results were astonishing—most cancer cells died off, leading the team to repeat the experiment multiple times to confirm their findings.

Potential for Treating Multiple Cancer Types

Laboratory tests demonstrated that beige fat cells successfully eliminated several cancer types, including two forms of breast cancer, as well as colon, pancreatic, and prostate cancer cells. However, researchers were uncertain whether the same results could be achieved in a more realistic biological environment. To test this, they developed fat organoids—compact clusters of engineered fat cells—designed to be implanted inside live test subjects. When implanted in mice, the engineered fat successfully starved tumors, leading to the elimination of breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancer cells.

Ahituv emphasized the advantages of using fat cells for cell-based therapies. "We already extract fat cells during routine liposuction and reintroduce them in cosmetic procedures," he explained in SciTech Daily. "These cells can be easily modified in a lab and re-implanted, making them a highly adaptable platform for cell therapy, including cancer treatment."

Unlike many other engineered cell therapies, fat cells have an innate ability to integrate well into the body, effectively reaching their target site without triggering immune rejection. Moreover, they can be programmed to perform additional complex tasks, such as emitting biochemical signals.

The researchers believe that this approach could be particularly valuable for treating aggressive and treatment-resistant cancers, including certain brain tumors. "The potential applications of fat cells in therapy are limitless," Ahituv concluded.