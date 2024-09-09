New medical achievement in Dubai: Eleven Successful Scoliosis Surgeries in Three Days

The Scoliosis Center of Excellence at Adam Vital Hospital in Dubai continues to add on new milestones to its exceptional achievements in the field of Complex Spinal Surgeries, led by Professor Dr. Hany Abdel Gawwad, an expert in Paediatric and Adult Spinal Deformity Surgeries and the Head of the Center.

In a qualitative step, Professor Dr. Hany Abdel Gawwad succeeded in performing 11 Advanced and Complex Spinal Deformity Surgeries in just three days. This included 10 cases of scoliosis and one case of scoliosis with a prior surgical intervention, making it a particularly complex case due to the previous surgery.

Professor Dr. Hany said that the surgeries were performed on patients aged between 11 and 16 years from different nationalities. Among these cases, the case of Dalal Muhannad, 13 years old, stood out. She suffered from general weakness and her condition raised concerns among her family after they were told that the surgery might take more than 10 hours and would require three days in intensive care, and that her body was weak and might not be able to tolerate this surgery, which put them before the challenge of making a difficult decision. However, thankfully, the surgery was completed within an hour and twenty minutes, and the patient was able to walk a few hours later.

“This is an unprecedented achievement in Dubai, and these successes reinforce Adam Vital Hospital’s position as a preferred global destination for Spinal Deformity Surgeries,” concluded Professor Dr. Hany Abdel Gawwad.

“The Scoliosis Centre of Excellence at Adam Vital Hospital is set to become a world leader in the treatment of Complex Spinal Deformities. Whether a child or an adult, our patients start counting their ages the moment they successfully undergo such life-changing surgeries,” said Mohammed Omar Nasser, CEO of Adam Vital Hospital. “We are proud not only of our ability to perform highly complex surgeries, but also of our ability to perform them safely and in record time.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.