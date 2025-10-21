New Nutrient Discovery May Shed Light on Depression

Researchers at the Girona Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBGI) and Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) in Barcelona, Spain, have identified a link between an amino acid and depression.

The compound, called proline, is found in common foods such as gelatin, beef and fish. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, suggests that diets rich in proline may increase the risk of developing depressive symptoms.

The research, led by Dr. José Manuel Fernández-Real and Dr. Jordi Mayneris-Perxachs from IDIBGI and CIBEROBN, and Dr. Rafael Maldonado from UPF, examined the type and amount of amino acids consumed by participants, alongside surveys to assess their mood.

Dr. Fernández-Real, who also heads the Department of Medical Sciences at the University of Girona, said the team was surprised to find that proline consumption was most strongly associated with depression. Blood analyses confirmed that higher plasma proline levels were among the main metabolic markers linked to the condition.

Further analysis showed that gut microbiota played a key role, with bacterial composition influencing how proline was processed in the body. Participants with certain gut bacteria showed fewer depressive symptoms despite high proline intake.

Animal experiments reinforced the findings, as mice and fruit flies with altered proline metabolism displayed depression-like behaviour. The study highlights proline’s potential role in mood regulation and opens the door to diet-based approaches to mental health.