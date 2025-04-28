Noor Dubai completes first medical camp in Uzbekistan, expands humanitarian aid to Central Asia

Noor Dubai Foundation, a charitable initiative under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has announced the expansion of its humanitarian health services to Central Asia with the completion of its first blindness prevention camp in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The initiative, launched in cooperation with the Uzbek government, marks the first collaboration of its kind between Uzbekistan and a UAE-based health charity.

The medical camp, held from 25th March to 19th April 2025, focused on underserved areas in the capital Tashkent, as well as Samarkand and Bukhara. The effort provided diagnostic, surgical and pharmaceutical services at no cost to more than 850 patients, including 280 precise ophthalmic surgeries. The programme was implemented in coordination with the Republican Specialised Centre for Eye Microsurgery, under Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health, which operates 13 regional branches across the country

The number of beneficiaries from the camp is expected to reach 1,000 patients by May 2025.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Noor Dubai Foundation, said the initiative reflects Dubai’s vision of building bridges of humanitarian cooperation with nations around the world and reinforces the UAE’s position as a hub for philanthropy and sustainable development. He commended the constructive partnership with the Uzbek government, which enabled Emirati medical teams to carry out the campaign and allocate the necessary resources to ensure its success.

Al Ketbi stressed that the Noor Dubai Foundation is guided by a clear vision to expand its outreach to new regions through sustainable initiatives aligned with the UAE’s commitment to global health development and quality of life. He noted that the provision of free treatment camps serves as a model for integrating humanitarian principles with specialised medical practice.

He extended his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, for his ongoing support of the Noor Dubai Foundation. The Foundation was launched under His Highness’s directives in 2008 and has since delivered healthcare and preventive services to over 33 million people worldwide.

Al Ketbi also acknowledged the support of Sheikha Moza bint Suhail Al Kyeli for the medical camps, which began in the Philippines and have now reached Uzbekistan, as the Foundation prepares to expand its initiatives to additional countries across various continents.

Dr Manal Taryam, Board Member and CEO of the Noor Dubai Foundation, highlighted the success of the medical camp held in Uzbekistan, a country with a population of 36.7 million.

Of Uzbekistan’s total population, 2.3 million reside in Tashkent, 600,000 in Samarkand, and 300,000 in Bukhara. Among people aged 50 and above, the prevalence of visual impairment is estimated at 5.6%, while cataract-induced blindness affects approximately 0.6%.

A scientific study conducted on children in Uzbekistan found that cataracts were responsible for 35% of cases of blindness or severe visual impairment. Women account for 58% of the country’s visual impairment cases, largely due to limited access to medical services.

According to records from the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), Uzbekistan has around 300 licensed ophthalmologists, most of whom are concentrated in the capital. Rural areas face a shortage of eye surgeons. The cost of cataract surgery ranges from US$800 to US$900 per eye—an expense that poses a significant financial burden on low-income patients in remote regions.

Dr Taryam stated that the medical camp marks the beginning of a series of health programmes that will utilise advanced technologies to deliver healthcare services to underserved rural communities. These efforts aim to improve access and support progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

