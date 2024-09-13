pilepsy Drug Shows Promise in Reducing Snoring

A drug originally developed for epilepsy may offer new hope for individuals struggling with obstructive sleep apnoea, a condition that causes loud snoring and frequent gasping during sleep. The drug, Sulthiame, marketed under the brand name Ospolot, has demonstrated potential in reducing symptoms of this sleep disorder in a recent international clinical trial involving 298 participants.

Dr. Jan Hedner, the lead author and professor of respiratory medicine at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden, observed significant improvements in patients receiving the highest doses of Sulthiame. After 12 weeks of treatment, these patients experienced up to a 50% reduction in instances of breathing cessation and higher levels of oxygen in their blood during sleep.

Bhik Kotecha, a consultant ear, nose, and throat surgeon at Nuffield Health Brentwood Hospital in Essex, noted that lifestyle changes, such as weight loss and reduced alcohol consumption, could also be beneficial in managing sleep apnoea. He emphasized that sleep apnoea is characterized by repeated episodes of halted breathing during sleep, which can lead to fragmented sleep, morning headaches, and daytime drowsiness.

“There is a common misconception that snoring and sleep apnoea are the same,” Kotecha explained. “Snoring occurs due to turbulent airflow and can affect both children and adults. However, when the airway is consistently obstructed, it can lead to sleep apnoea.”

In children, enlarged tonsils and adenoids are often the cause of snoring. Kotecha highlighted that removing these tissues can significantly enhance sleep quality and cognitive function in affected children. In adults, snoring can be caused by nasal obstructions, such as a deviated septum or nasal polyps, though it is frequently due to a floppy soft palate in the throat.

Detection of sleep apnoea can be challenging since many symptoms occur during sleep.

Treatment Options

While the effects of Sulthiame require further research, Kotecha suggested alternative treatments for sleep apnoea. These include continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, oral appliances, nasal sprays, antihistamines, and lifestyle modifications. For certain patients, surgical options such as minimally invasive radiofrequency surgery, tonsillectomy, and laser or robotic surgery may also be considered.

“Minimally invasive radiofrequency surgery can enhance the upper airway by shortening and stiffening the soft palate, reducing the size of the tongue, and improving nasal airflow,” Kotecha added.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.