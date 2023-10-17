PureHealth subsidiary SEHA completes milestone 14-hour surgery to remove rare cervical spine tumor in 18-year-old at Tawam Hospital

PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has achieved a significant medical milestone following the successful removal of a rare and malignant cervical spine tumor known as a "cordoma”.

The intricate 14-hour surgical procedure was performed on an 18-year-old Arab girl at Tawam Hospital, part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) a subsidiary of PureHealth .

The achievement reinforces PureHealth's enduring legacy of remarkable medical achievements and solidifies its leadership in advancing healthcare outcomes in the region.

Propelled by cutting-edge medical technologies, a compassionate and highly skilled healthcare team, and a comprehensive patient-centric approach, PureHealth is committed to promoting healthcare excellence, extending longevity and elevating the quality of life for individuals in the UAE and beyond.

