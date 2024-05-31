Registration open for Dubai Programme for Health Specialisations

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced the commencement of registration for the Dubai Programme for Health Specialisations today.

Registrations will be open until 14th June 2024, through the Mawaheb platform.

This initiative aligns with the authority's strategy to provide a conducive environment for attracting and developing healthcare professionals and bolstering localisation efforts in the healthcare sector. It falls under its ambitious programme to transform government and private healthcare facilities into educational health systems.

Dr. Wadeia Mohammad Sharif, Director of Medical Education and Research Department (MERD) at the DHA, stated that the Dubai Programme for Health Specialisations encompasses 30 specialised programmes in 27 hospitals and medical centres.

These include the Medical Internship Programme, which received the first accreditation from the National Institute for Health Specialties in the UAE . This programme took place across healthcare entities such as Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital, Aster DM Healthcare Group, Zulekha Hospital, HMS Al Garhoud Hospital, HMS Mirdif Hospital, Medcare Medical Group, King's College Hospital London - Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital, Saudi German Hospital, American Hospital, Prime Hospital, Canadian Specialist Hospital, Aster Cedars Hospital, Aster Sanad Hospital Dubai, and Valens General Clinic.

The Dental Internship programme took place across healthcare providers including Liberty Dental Clinic, Marina Dental Center, American Hospital, Saudi German Hospital, American Academy for Cosmetic Surgery, Invisalign Hospital, and Jaw Dent Cosmetic Clinic LLC.

Regarding Residency programmes (Family Medicine, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology), Dr. Wadeia clarified that these programmes were accredited by the Arab Board of Health Specialties at American Hospital, Saudi German Hospital, Fakeeh University Hospital, King’s College Hospital, Prime Hospital, HMS Al Garhoud Hospital, Medcare Medical Group Hospitals and Centers, Moorfields Eye Hospital, Barraquer UAE Eye Hospital, and Gargash Hospital.

Fellowship programmes (Reproductive Medicine and Cosmetic Medicine), were accredited by the Arab Board of Health Specialties at Fakeeh Fertility Center, Orchid Fertility Clinic - Dubai, ART Fertility Center, and Dr. Galadari Derma Clinic .

In 2023, during the first phase of launching the Dubai Healthcare Specialties Programme in the private sector Dubai, approximately 200 trainees joined the programme.

