Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness

Relay For Life (RFL) returns to Sharjah for its fourth Middle East edition on 25th–26th January at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), uniting people from all walks of life to honour survivors, remember loved ones lost, and raise vital funds for life-saving treatments.

Organised by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) in collaboration with the American Cancer Society, every lap walked and donation made contributes to providing support for cancer patients and their families.

Featuring six dedicated zones filled with activities designed to engage participants of all ages, the zones at this year’s Relay For Life collectively create an immersive experience that promises meaningful moments, vibrant community spirit, and unforgettable fun for everyone involved.

The Main Stage Zone will host activities that bring people together to inspire and heal. The Track Zone serves as the core of this initiative and will offer participants an opportunity to connect, express themselves, and embrace the spirit of Relay For Life through thematic laps.

In the General Activities Zone, attendees can enjoy a variety of classic games and challenges designed for fun and friendly competition. Tug of war, sack races, giant Jenga, foosball, and air hockey will bring excitement to participants of all ages.

Meanwhile, participants at the Adults Workshops Zone can try their hand at accessories making, create beautiful artwork through canvas painting, or craft intricate designs in the mosaic jar workshop.

Meanwhile, children will have their imaginations sparked in the Kids Workshops Zone, with activities such as arts and crafts, hair braiding, nail art design, glitter tattoos, and face painting ensuring a day full of joy and creativity. The Kids Play Area Zone will be a haven for the youngest attendees, featuring bouncy castles and endless opportunities for fun and laughter.

This year’s Relay For Life aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by cancer, and by joining the community of survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and supporters, participants can contribute to creating a brighter future for patients and their families.

