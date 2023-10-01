Smart watch-tonometer for measuring vital signs developed in Russia



Russian developers have created smart watch-tonometers that can measure pulse, ECG, blood pressure, and send information to a doctor if necessary. The first batch is scheduled to be released next year, the National Technological Initiative press service told RIA Novosti.

A team of developers from Kazan came up with a blood pressure monitor in the format of smart watches with data analysis using artificial intelligence. Such a device is planned to be introduced into a unified ecosystem of remote health monitoring according to the "Polyclinic at Home" model. The project has passed an acceleration program at the project-educational intensive "Archipelago 2023", representatives of the NTI told RIA Novosti.

In general, as the developers noted, the device can be customized to the individual needs of the user through a mobile application that is connected to the device. Throughout the day, the device measures such indicators as ECG, blood pressure, and pulse. In addition, the user's activity is tracked. The data collected is then analyzed using artificial intelligence. If there are any deviations from the norm, the user receives a special notification, and the information is automatically sent to the attending physician for therapy correction.

"The uniqueness of the project lies in the fact that the device is part of a medical ecosystem that is built around the user. For example, there are Korean watches that also perform ECG, but their data is not analyzed and does not become part of the user's medical history," said project leader Linar Garifullin.

The device will be import-leading. All data collected during monitoring will be stored in Russia, and their analysis will be performed by AI.

"We plan to obtain a registration certificate from Roszdravnadzor for our device. Thus, it will combine a medical device and the functions of conventional smartwatches," Garifullin added.

The main difference between watch-tonometers and smartwatches is that the data from the latter is not available, and therefore it is not possible to integrate it into the medical ecosystem.

The project is currently in the prototype stage. Developers plan to release the first batch of smartwatches in 2024.

