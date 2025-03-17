The Ultimate Guide to Varicose Veins: Causes, Symptoms, and Advanced Treatments in Dubai

Varicose veins are a common vascular condition that can cause discomfort, swelling, and aesthetic concerns. While visible varicose veins are well known, hidden varicose veins can also lead to pain and circulation issues without showing on the skin’s surface. Dr. Soroush Sohrabi, a UK-trained senior vascular consultant, specializes in cutting-edge, minimally invasive treatments to help patients regain healthy, pain-free legs. In this article, we explore the causes, symptoms, and advanced varicose vein treatments in Dubai to help you make an informed decision about your vascular health.

Varicose veins are enlarged, twisted veins that develop beneath the skin, primarily in the legs. They result from weakened vein walls and faulty valves that disrupt blood circulation, causing blood to pool. These veins often appear blue or purple and may lead to discomfort, pain, or aesthetic concerns, making treatment an essential consideration.

Causes of Varicose Veins

Several factors contribute to their development:

Aging

Veins lose elasticity over time, hindering proper blood flow.

Hormonal Changes:

Women are more susceptible due to pregnancy, menopause, and contraceptive use.

Excess Weight:

Added pressure weakens vein structure.

Prolonged Sitting or Standing:

Restricts circulation, increasing vein strain.

Pregnancy:

Increased blood volume and hormonal shifts put pressure on veins.

Genetics:

A family history raises the likelihood of developing venous issues.

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT):

Blood clot history elevates the risk of varicose veins and related complications.

Recognizing Varicose Vein Symptoms

Common signs include:

Prominent, twisted varicose veins visible beneath the skin.

Spider veins (thread veins), They are thinner and smaller than varicose veins. Spider veins may look like branches of a tree or spider webs.

Leg swelling, often with a heavy or aching sensation.

Pain and discomfort, particularly after standing for long periods.

Itching and dry skin around affected veins.

Muscle cramps and leg fatigue, especially at night.

Skin discoloration or ulcers in advanced cases.

Without proper treatment, varicose veins can lead to complications such as skin discoloration and venous ulcers.

Hidden Varicose Veins: The Unseen Issue

Not all varicose veins are visible. Hidden varicose veins, or non-visible varicose veins, occur deeper within the leg and can cause symptoms like heaviness, pain, swelling, and fatigue without showing on the skin’s surface. These cases often go undiagnosed unless identified through a Doppler ultrasound scan, which assesses blood flow and valve function. Seeking medical evaluation is crucial if symptoms persist despite no visible signs.

How Varicose Veins Are Diagnosed

Advanced diagnostic methods ensure precise evaluations:

Clinical Examination:

A specialist assesses symptoms and medical history.

A non-invasive scan to analyze blood circulation and valve performance.

CT/MR Venogram:

High-resolution imaging to detect vein abnormalities.

At Dubai Vein Specialist, Dr. Soroush Sohrabi provide advanced, minimally invasive treatments designed for quick recovery and long-lasting relief from varicose veins:

1. Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA/EVLT)

A laser fiber delivers controlled heat to seal problematic veins, improving circulation.

2. Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA)

This method uses radiofrequency energy to collapse dysfunctional veins, redirecting blood to healthier ones.

3. Sclerotherapy

A special solution is injected into veins, causing them to shrink and disappear over time.

4. Mechanochemical Ablation (ClariVein®)

Combines mechanical and chemical techniques to treat varicose veins with minimal discomfort.

5. Micro-Phlebectomy

A procedure using small incisions to remove varicose veins, offering immediate relief.

These treatments are performed on an outpatient basis, ensuring minimal downtime and quick recovery.

Preventing Varicose Veins: Lifestyle Adjustments

Though some risk factors are unavoidable, certain habits can reduce the likelihood of developing varicose veins:

Exercise Regularly: Activities like walking, swimming, or cycling promote circulation.

Maintain a Healthy Weight: Reducing excess weight minimizes strain on veins.

Elevate the Legs: Helps blood flow back to the heart more efficiently.

Wear Compression Stockings: Supports circulation and prevents swelling.

Avoid Long Periods of Inactivity: Movement throughout the day encourages healthy circulation.

Meet Dr. Soroush Sohrabi – UK-Trained Senior Vascular Consultant

Dr. Soroush Sohrabi, a UK-trained senior vascular consultant, specializes in minimally invasive treatments for varicose veins and venous insufficiency. Recognizing that every patient’s condition is unique, he tailors each treatment plan to individual needs. Combining state-of-the-art techniques with the latest technology, he provides effective, customized solutions to ensure optimal vascular health. His approach prioritizes both medical effectiveness and aesthetic outcomes, helping patients experience lasting relief and regain confidence in their appearance.

