UAE President Pledges Full Support for Expanding Stem Cell Research

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center and Yas Clinic – Khalifa City, accompanied by a number of donors and patients who have been treated using innovative stem cell-based therapies.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, His Highness exchanged Ramadan greetings with those present, expressing his hopes that the holy month would bring blessings to all. His Highness commended the efforts of the medical and scientific teams at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center and Yas Clinic, and praised the donors for their humanitarian spirit and commitment to supporting advanced medical research aimed at developing new treatments that benefit humanity.

His Highness noted that the UAE considers the healthcare sector a national priority, given its direct connection to people’s wellbeing. He stated that investing in healthcare is an investment in a better future for society, commending the innovative treatments and achievements that are restoring hope to patients and improving quality of life.

The delegation expressed their appreciation for His Highness’ continued support for the healthcare sector and for scientific research and medical innovation, noting how it has strengthened the UAE’s standing as a global centre for advanced healthcare.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the Advisor of the UAE President; along with several other sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and guests.