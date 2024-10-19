UAE’s First Palliative Care Conference Highlights the Importance of Compassionate End-of-Life Care

The conference, endorsed by DoH and hosted by Burjeel Holdings, brought together nearly 500 in-person attendees and over 3,000 virtual participants

Aimed at raising awareness on palliative care and its critical importance in improving the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses, Burjeel Holdings hosted the UAE’s first-ever Palliative Care Conference in Abu Dhabi. Endorsed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the two-day conference brought together nearly 500 in-person attendees and over 3,000 virtual participants.

Her Excellency Sawsan Jafar, Founding Member and Chairman, Board of Directors, Friends of Cancer Patients, and Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, graced the inaugural session of the conference.

A Historic First for the UAE

The conference, the first of its kind in the UAE, provided an invaluable platform for healthcare professionals to deepen their understanding of palliative care. The goal was to highlight how palliative care, by relieving health-related suffering, improves the quality of life for patients facing serious illnesses.

Renowned Experts Lead the Way

The conference featured plenary sessions led by some of the most respected figures in the field of palliative care, including multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominee and renowned Indian palliative care pioneer, Dr. M.R. Rajagopal. In his keynote address, Dr. Rajagopal shared insights from his three decades of experience, highlighting the importance of compassionate care.

“Every healthcare provider has a responsibility to reduce suffering. Palliative care should be integrated into all healthcare practices, with providers applying its principles in every aspect of care. This includes alleviating pain and other symptoms, while also offering psychological and social support to enhance the overall well-being of patients.” said Dr. Rajagopal.

Dr. Joy Ross, a leading voice in hospice care from London, presented on the history and societal benefits of hospice care, while Prof. Justin Baker, a globally recognized specialist in pediatric palliative care, covered the essentials of caring for children with life-limiting conditions.

One particularly moving session featured a healthcare professional working in Gaza, who shared his experiences on providing palliative care in conflict zones, shedding light on the importance of supporting patients in even the most challenging environments.

The speaker lineup included experts from the UAE, India, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and Italy, with sessions covering a wide range of topics from palliative care advocacy to nursing roles and international experiences.

Vision for the Future: A Hospice in the UAE

A key highlight of the conference was the unveiling of Burjeel Holdings’ vision to establish a state-of-the-art hospice palliative care center in the UAE. “Burjeel Holdings is committed to developing a hospice that will offer patients and families the highest levels of palliative care, ensuring dignity and relief from suffering at every stage of illness. We envision a future where palliative care is an integral part of healthcare services across the UAE,” said Dr. Neil Arun Nijhawan, Conference Chair and Consultant Hospice and Palliative Medicine, and Director of Palliative and Supportive Care at Burjeel Cancer Institute.

In addition to expert discussions, the conference also emphasized advocacy for palliative care and highlighted the need for specialized roles in palliative nursing.



