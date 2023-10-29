UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in Surakarta

The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Republic of Indonesia’s Ministry of Health to facilitate the construction of the UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases, which will be located in Solo Techno Park in Surakarta (Central Java).

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health of Indonesia. The agreement aims to enhance the health sector in the Republic of Indonesia by establishing the 100-bed capacity UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases with funding from the government of the UAE.

Al Sayegh highlighted that the agreement is in line with the UAE’s leadership vision for strengthening bilateral ties between the UAE and Indonesia, and reinforcing them through joint efforts in various fields, to support sustainable development goals, particularly in the health sector.

For his part, Sadikin said, “The support from the UAE government to help build the UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases in Surakarta is highly appreciated. This cooperation will accelerate the implementation of healthcare and cardiological services in all of our cities. Therefore, I would like to thank the UAE government and people for the great contributions to Indonesia on behalf of the Indonesian government and people.”

Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, said, “The signing of the cooperation agreement for facilitating the construction of the UAE - Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases in Surakarta is good news for me and for the Government of Surakarta. I would like to convey my highest appreciation and gratitude to the government of the United Arab Emirates for the grants to facilitate the construction of the UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases. I hope the construction of the facility runs smoothly and on target, as it will benefit Indonesians, especially those in Surakarta and the surrounding areas, providing them with easier access to medical services.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.