UMass Chan Medical School Visit Fosters Collaboration with Dubai Health

A delegation from UMass Chan Medical School, Massachusetts’s first and only public academic health sciences center, recently visited Dubai Health, solidifying a new chapter in healthcare collaboration between the two organizations. The visit, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), granted the delegation the opportunity to gain insight into Dubai’s first integrated academic health system, laying the groundwork for a productive partnership.



Inspired by UMass Chan’s reputation for impact through collaborative endeavour and aspiration to change the course of the history of disease, the partnership reflects a shared vision between the two academic health systems to advance health. Under the agreement, UMass Chan and Dubai Health will establish mutually beneficial research projects to improve patient care, create an exchange framework for learners between the two academic institutions, and drive transformative advancements for public health, both locally and globally.



Led by Michael F. Collins, MD, Senior Vice President for Health Sciences and Chancellor at UMass Chan, the visit also included an opportunity for Dubai Health learners to gain insight into elective and residency program opportunities at UMass Chan.



Commenting on the partnership, Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health, and Provost of MBRU, stated, “This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity to combine the strengths of two academic health organizations. By pooling our resources, capabilities, and expertise, we are well-positioned to advance the frontier of medical knowledge that better serves our communities. The visit has been incredibly productive, laying the foundation for meaningful collaboration anchored in our shared purpose of advancing health for humanity.”



Michael F. Collins, MD, Senior Vice President for Health Sciences and Chancellor of UMass Chan commented “It is a privilege, along with a group of senior colleagues, to learn more about the breadth and depth of activity taking place at Dubai Health and to forge closer relationships with its leadership. The signing of an MOU between our respective institutions is an exciting development and provides UMass Chan and Dubai Health with a framework from which to pursue meaningful collaborations and exchanges, by partnering, we do hope to advance together on behalf of the communities that we serve.”



The UMass Chan delegation included Michael F. Collins, MD, Senior Vice President for Health Sciences and Chancellor; Terence R. Flotte, MD, Provost, Dean, and Executive Deputy Chancellor; David D. McManus, MD, Chair, Department of Medicine; Anne Larkin, MD, Associate Professor of Surgery, Vice Provost, and Senior Associate Dean for Educational Affairs; Lisa Colombo, DNP, MHA, RN, Executive Vice Chancellor and CEO, ForHealth Consulting; Rebekah Diamond, JD, Executive Director, Business Strategy & Operational Excellence, ForHealth Consulting; Brendan Chisholm, Vice Chancellor of Management, Chief of Staff, Office of the Chancellor.













