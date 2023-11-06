What is the best fruit for diabetics?

Nutritionists advise diabetics to eat blueberries instead of other fruits, because they have a lower risk of high sugar.

Type 2 diabetes causes glucose to accumulate in the bloodstream, which leads to high blood sugar, and thus a group of serious complications such as infected wounds and heart problems.

Jocelyn Laurent, a diabetes dietitian at Charles Regional Medical Center at the University of Maryland, revealed why she recommends eating one cup of blueberries to her patients who have diabetes or are at risk of developing this condition.

High blood sugar can be avoided due to the berries' high fiber content, which slows the release of fruit sugars into the bloodstream.

One cup of blueberries contains about 3.6 grams of fiber, compared to bananas, which contain 3.1 grams.

An apple contains slightly more fiber, but blueberries contain 4 fewer grams of fructose.

Moreover, Laurent says, the risk of weight gain is very low when eating larger quantities, unlike some other fruits - due to the low number of calories.

Pioneering studies have found that following a low-calorie diet can actually help fight the disease.

Blueberries are rich in nutrients, including fiber, vitamins C and K, and manganese.

A 2023 review indicated that plant polyphenols found in blueberries can improve blood sugar, reducing the risk of diabetes.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.