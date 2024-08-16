WHO Warns: Europe May See New Wave of Monkeypox

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning on Thursday about the potential for additional cases of monkeypox caused by a new strain of the virus in Europe, following Sweden's announcement of its first case outside Africa.

The WHO's regional office in Europe stated, "The confirmation of a monkeypox infection caused by strain 1 in Sweden clearly reflects our interconnected world... It is likely that additional imported cases of the new strain will be detected in Europe in the coming days and weeks."

The organization had earlier confirmed that the viral infection detected in Sweden was linked to an outbreak in Africa, marking the first indication of the virus spreading outside the continent. This announcement came a day after the WHO declared the disease a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

In a press conference, Swedish health officials reported that the individual contracted the virus while in Africa and is infected with the Clade I.B virus causing monkeypox. The patient is currently receiving treatment.

U.S. and Canadian health officials have reported no cases so far.

It is believed that the Clade I.B virus responsible for the current outbreak causes a more severe form of monkeypox compared to the strain that led to a Public Health Emergency in 2022. The virus spreads through close contact.

Sweden confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Thursday, a viral infection spread through close contact. This follows the WHO's declaration of monkeypox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern for the second time in two years, after the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo spread to neighboring countries.

Swedish Health and Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forsmed said at a press conference: "We received confirmation this afternoon that we have one case in Sweden of the more severe type of monkeypox."

