Woman Gives Birth in Dubai at Age 49 After 14-Year Medical Struggle

A 49-year-old Bulgarian woman has given birth to a healthy baby girl in Dubai after a 14-year journey marked by complex reproductive health challenges.

Sasha Kirilova Ivanova, born on April 7, 1975, had been diagnosed with more than 20 large uterine fibroids and placenta previa centralis — a condition in which the placenta entirely covers the cervix. These conditions made her pregnancy high-risk, carrying significant potential complications for both mother and child.

The birth took place on December 25, under the care of Dr. Dalia, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, and a multidisciplinary team. Due to the complexity of the case, an emergency surgical intervention was required. The procedure lasted twice as long as a standard delivery and involved managing severe hemorrhage risk. The team succeeded in preserving the uterus — a rare outcome under such conditions.

The baby, named Alecia, was delivered safely. Both mother and child were reported to be in stable condition following the operation.

The case, managed at Saudi German Hospital Dubai, highlights the possibilities of successful outcomes in high-risk pregnancies involving advanced maternal age and complex medical histories, when approached with specialized and timely medical care.

