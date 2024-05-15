Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends final day of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero, a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC), has attended the final day of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week. The three-day event, held under the theme 'Accelerating the Future of Global Healthcare', was organised by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), and served as a platform for medical and healthcare experts from around the world to exchange ideas and insights into vital scientific advancements in healthcare and life sciences.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan toured the pavilion of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, as well as the stands of key partners, including M42, a global leader in using advanced technology to reshape healthcare; PureHealth, the largest integrated healthcare network in the region; and Burjeel Holdings, which offers innovative healthcare solutions and complex care. He also visited the pavilion of the Institute for Healthier Living – Abu Dhabi, which focuses on precision medicine and AI to support early diagnosis, helping to promote longevity and charting a new course for healthcare regionally and globally.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan highlighted that the event plays a major role in attracting leading global talent to exchange expertise and showcase the latest healthcare trends. He noted that the first edition of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week has served as a pioneering platform to strengthen collaboration across the UAE’s healthcare sector and foster strategic partnerships. These partnerships aim to accelerate the development of medical solutions to tackle regional and global challenges by supporting R&D, innovation and proactive healthcare approaches, in line with current and future population needs.

During Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, numerous strategic agreements were made and innovative healthcare initiatives, programmes and projects were launched to further enhance Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for innovation and R&D in medical and life sciences, and as a leading centre that advances healthcare regionally and internationally. Among the partnerships was an agreement between the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and M42, who unveiled the region's largest hybrid cord blood bank. The project is aligned with the UAE's healthcare strategy to combat prevalent and chronic diseases including cancer and hereditary conditions. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, and Core 42 to establish a global academy for artificial intelligence in healthcare. This initiative aims to build a sustainable future for healthcare by developing skills in cutting-edge technologies and high-precision methods in healthcare, medicine and pharmaceutical sciences.

The inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week attracted extensive international attention. It was attended by more than 5,000 participants, including around 1,000 delegates from around the world, 100 exhibitors and more than 250 speakers. Medical experts and scientists convened to exchange ideas and explore the latest trends and technological innovations in healthcare. Discussion panels covered a wide array of topics, including disease diagnostic systems, pharmaceutical industry projects and genetic research and development.

