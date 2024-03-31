In the presence of Hamdan bin Mohammed, Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni announces AED150 million donation to establish endowment medical complex

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni announced a donation of AED150 million to establish an endowment medical complex.

The donation is part of the agreement signed between MBRGI and Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni, who pledged to develop an endowment medical complex, whose proceeds will be dedicated to support MBRGI projects.

Humanitarian vision

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said: “MBRGI draws inspiration from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to extend all forms of support to underprivileged communities around the world, and dedicate resources and expertise to alleviate the suffering of those most in need.”

“The agreement to establish an endowment medical complex that channels its proceeds to support MBRGI projects is part of a community wide response to MBRGI projects and initiatives, which resulted in generous donations and meaningful contributions that will help achieve its objectives and expand its reach,” he added.

Noble goal

Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni said: “The agreement signed with MBRGI reflects our commitment to supporting MBRGI’s noble efforts to help underprivileged communities, which has strengthened the UAE’s global humanitarian role.

“It is a privilege to contribute to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) through the creation of an endowment medical complex, whose proceeds will support the various projects and campaigns of MBRGI. We hope this contribution will make a significant difference and fulfill the needs and hopes of those in need globally,” he further added.

Promoting a culture of hope

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) continues to reinforce its position as a leader in humanitarian and charity work. The number of beneficiaries of its initiatives has increased by 9 million people in 2023 compared to 2022. The reach of its aid and social programmes has extended to 105 countries, compared to 100 in 2022. Total spending on various projects and campaigns amounted to AED1.8 billion in 2023, impacting the lives of 111 million people.

MBRGI was launched in 2015 as an umbrella organisation for humanitarian and development initiatives and entities, most of which have been launched and supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It now operates over 30 initiatives and projects with a focus on underprivileged communities and vulnerable populations.

The largest regional foundation of its kind in terms of the number of institutional initiatives and geographic reach, MBRGI aims to promote a culture of hope, actively resolve the most pressing humanitarian and development challenges, and invest in human capital, which represents the most essential resource for development.

