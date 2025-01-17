124-Year-Old Chinese Woman Reveals Secrets to Longevity

Qiu Chaishi, a woman from Nanchong City in China’s Sichuan province, recently celebrated her 124th birthday. Born in 1901, she has witnessed immense changes over the past century and attributes her long life to simple habits and a positive mindset.

Qiu’s daily routine includes eating three balanced meals, taking walks after each meal, and going to bed early. Despite her age, she remains active and independent, managing everyday tasks such as cooking, feeding animals, and even climbing stairs.

A Diet of Simplicity

Her favorite dish is a porridge made with pumpkin, winter melon, and corn, enriched with a small amount of lard. Though she enjoys the taste, she now consumes lard in moderation due to health advice from her family.

Overcoming Hardship

Throughout her life, Qiu has faced and overcome numerous challenges. As a young woman, she gained respect in her village for her strength and work ethic. After her husband passed away when she was in her 40s, she raised their four children on her own despite financial difficulties.

Later, Qiu took care of her granddaughter after the family faced further losses. Her resilience and determination have been hallmarks of her life, and she continues to inspire those around her.

A Positive Outlook

Even at 124, Qiu maintains a sharp mind and a sense of humor. She often jokes about her longevity and the challenges she has overcome. Her family admires her strength and unwavering positivity, describing her as a source of inspiration and joy.

Qiu’s story is a testament to the power of simple living, a strong spirit, and a focus on the brighter side of life.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.