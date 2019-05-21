20 world travellers win Dubai holiday as part of #BeMyGuest campaign

By Staff

Dubai will host 40 global travellers for a ‘one-of-a-kind’ summer extravaganza as part of #BeMyGuest campaign by Dubai’s Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

The multi-award-winning programme, featured an exclusive social gamification component, inviting Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, to help him solve clues around the city in a mysterious, 6-part mini-series.

With the grand finale of the contest concluding the series at the end of April, 20 winners were awarded the opportunity to experience many iconic attractions, remarkable entertainment and exceptional ‘Only in Dubai’ experiences’ along with a companion this summer for free.

With an overwhelming response of over 8,000 entries, 20 contestants from all over the world including India, the UK, the USA and across the GCC won their very own Dubai adventure with a prize package including two return tickets on the world-class Emirates Airlines, a three-night stay at the luxurious Sofitel Dubai Downtown, and two passes for the largest indoor theme park IMG Worlds of Adventure.

Grand prize winner, Anita Ghonge from India, won the bumper reward with two Emirates business-class flights, four nights at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown and VIP entrance to the IMG Worlds of Adventure Park.

Excited about the chance to take her daughter on this luxurious trip to Dubai, she said: “This prize means a lot to my family – it’s very special for us and this is the first time my daughter will get to see how beautiful Dubai is. I am very grateful to Visit Dubai for this wonderful opportunity!”

Other winners also shared their surprise and enthusiasm, detailing their upcoming travel plans to Dubai this summer:

Donna So, a US traveller, plans to visit in September: “My husband and I are really excited about our trip to Dubai! We look forward to spending some time at IMG Worlds of Adventure and checking out the Marvel attractions.

Other things on our list include visiting Burj Khalifa, watching the captivating shows at the Dubai Fountains, sampling Emirati cuisine and wandering around the famous Gold Souk hunting for some treasure keepsakes.

Thank you Dubai Tourism and we can’t wait to see what the city has to offer.”

Kirps Bhogal, from India, plans to visit Dubai in September to experience the range of themeparks starting with IMG Worlds of Adventure, and the famous Atlantis’ Aquaventure Waterpark as well as the most instagrammed attraction in the world – the Dubai Frame – among a host of other landmarks and experiences.

"We are very excited to be given the opportunity to visit IMG Worlds of Adventure and then cool off and enjoy the thrills at the Aquaventure Waterpark! My wife will also be fulfilling her dream of jumping out of an aeroplane over the Palm Jumeirah at Skydive Dubai. We cannot wait to visit the architectural glory of Dubai Frame and walk along our favourite walkway in the world; The Walk, JBR. We also plan to dine at some of the finest restaurants at The Dubai Mall, all whilst taking in breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa and the fabulous world-famous fountains.”

“I’m super excited to visit Dubai with my husband and we look forward to exploring the city. Upon our arrival, we plan on heading straight to the Dubai Fountains since we have heard so much about them. Our Dubai trip won't be complete without visiting the famous old Dubai Souks,” said Roma Kapoor from India.

Summer in Dubai has evolved rapidly over the years, with the city now a leading destination for global travellers all year round. Its unique combination of indoor activities and live entertainment options available for the whole family include indoor theme parks, premium events at state of the art venues, and several new experiences added each year, allowing the emirate to compete globally as a destination of choice throughout the summer months.

With retail destinations offering the widest range of stores and brands and a huge variety of international restaurants and cafés, Dubai is well placed to offer something for everybody all year long. Other unique entertainment options such as the newly launched Coca-Cola Arena will host local and global acts from motocross and boxing to international acts and comedy shows.

Another experience in store for the #BeMyGuest campaign winners is the flagship retail and family entertainment oriented summer festival, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), which returns for its 22nd edition in June.

Packed with six weeks of promotions, DSS reaffirms the city’s reputation as a world-class summer destination for all ages.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) said: “The summer season in Dubai supports the city’s priority agenda to always offer something new, unique and world-class to global travellers. Through campaigns like #BeMyGuest and our long-standing collaborations with global icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, we have been able to attract a diverse audience to Dubai, showcasing both hallmark offerings as well as the hidden gems that make the city so unique. Our summer experiences are designed to ensure the city is top of mind for potential visitors all year round, and to help create authentic advocates for the city through its residents, who will encourage friends and families to visit over the summer months. Combined with various seasonal activations and always-on campaigns in key markets, these programmes are proven drivers of inbound visitation and we will continue to develop these in line with our custom-market approach and global travel trends.”

Since its launch in December 2016, #BeMyGuest has seen strong engagement across social media, with this latest edition topping the previous total with 160 million views worldwide, marking another record-breaker. The #BeMyGuest film series has also won international awards including the Grand Prix at the International Tourism Film Festival, ‘Tourfilm Riga’ held in Latvia and the Diamond Award at ITB Berlin’s ‘Golden City Gate’ tourism awards.