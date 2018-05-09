3 Day 'Super Sale' across Dubai this weekend

Dubai shoppers are in for a treat, with shops offering discounts of up to 90% when the 3 Day Super Sale returns this weekend.

The event is organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and over 400 brands will be participating at malls across the emirate.

Favourites like Build-A-Bear, Splash and Marks & Spencer will be offering deals and at Dubai Festival City the popular Ripe Market will open its pop up market for the first time ever on May 11.

The 3 Day Super Sale is part of Dubai’s annual retail calendar and aims to enhance the retail sector, which is a main contributor towards Dubai’s economy.

Shoppers can visit www.3daysupersale.com or use the hashtag #SuperSale DXB for the latest information.