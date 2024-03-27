5th Ramadan Heroes supports 224,000+ beneficiaries in two weeks

The fifth edition of the Ramadan Heroes initiative witnessed a significant response from community members, truly reflecting the essence of the initiative. In collaboration with talabat UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is proud to announce the success of this humanitarian endeavour, which has garnered over contributions benefitting over 224,000 beneficiaries since its launch two weeks ago. These figures underscore the impactful outcomes anticipated by the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ramadan Heroes initiative is part of Dubai Culture’s ongoing endeavours to foster solidarity and encourage community members to engage in humanitarian efforts. Under the theme ‘Celebrating the Gift of Giving,’ this initiative aims to support underprivileged community members by facilitating donations of Iftar and Suhoor meals, food parcels and Eid clothing. Through the Ramadan Heroes Virtual charity on the talabat UAE application, donors can easily contribute, with deliveries coordinated by the field teams of the Emirates Red Crescent locally and across the region.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Marketing & Corporate Communication Department at Dubai Culture, affirmed that the initiative contributes to supporting the underprivileged and emphasised the importance of its role in building an interconnected society, saying: “The remarkable success achieved by the Ramadan Heroes humanitarian initiative in just two weeks underscore the Emirati society’s deep-rooted values of solidarity and compassion, as well as its dedication to supporting charitable endeavours. This commitment aligns closely with the visionary leadership’s approach to fostering human brotherhood and advancing the UAE’s stature as a global hub for humanitarian efforts.”

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director, talabat UAE said: “We are proud to launch the fifth edition of ‘Ramadan Heroes’, and continue our long-standing partnerships with our trusted and long standing partners, Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and Dubai Culture. This edition underscores our commitment to giving back to the UAE community, with a focus on supporting people in need. Our partnership with Dubai Culture and ERC adds strategic depth to our mission. It's not just about symbolic gestures; it's about making a real impact on the lives of those who need it. By harnessing our tech for good, we are enabling the community to donate to charitable causes easily and safely through our virtual charity section.”

Reef Al Khaja, Director of Marketing Department at the Emirates Red Crescent, said: “The "Ramadan Heroes" initiative is entering its fifth year and is more comprehensive and broader, thanks to the good cooperation and coordination between its partners, thanks to the positive results achieved over the past years. The initiative embodies the interest of the Emirates Red Crescent, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and talabat UAE, in addition to promoting social responsibility and their relentless endeavor to upgrade the areas of partnership in this vital aspect. It opens wider horizons for strengthening partnerships in the holy month of Ramadan in order to achieve the objectives and mobilize the support of the local community to respond and provide for the needs of families, individuals and target groups during the holy month.”



