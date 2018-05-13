A Grand Iftar & Suhour to Remember at Dusit Thani Dubai

A grand Ramadan celebration awaits you at Dusit Thani Dubai as we pave the way in helping you create beautiful lasting moments with family and friends with its delectably lavish offers this Holy month.

Make your Iftar a night to remember this Holy month of Ramadan. Let Dusit Thani Dubai’s team of seasoned chefs and event experts assist in making sure that your hosted event will be truly unforgettable. Choose from a number of carefully prepared dishes to suit your guests’ discerning tastes and leave the rest up to us. Very exciting prices for group.

Break the fast in a bountiful Dusit fashion which includes a wide-ranging selection of traditional Arabic cuisine from hot and cold mezzeh, deliciously marinated dishes, Arabic coffee, dates, sweets and juices; amidst an array of international delights, and Thai selections created from the kitchens of the multi-awarded Benjarong Royal Thai Restaurant – all in one grand Iftar buffet spreadCap off your celebrations with a stop at View, Dubai’s hottest terrace lounge serving varied shisha flavours against a glistening backdrop of the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa. For in-house guests, a Sohour set menu is available from midnight to 4:00 a.m. through In-Room Dining Service.