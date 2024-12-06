A Hidden Gem Opens Its Doors in Dubai

Tucked away on Bluewaters Island, a newly opened venue offers a serene and sophisticated retreat for those seeking a unique dining and cultural experience in Dubai. This hidden gem, located within the newly launched Delano Dubai, is a harmonious blend of artistic design, refined gastronomy, and tranquil surroundings.

A Space Steeped in Charm

Inspired by the elegance of Parisian townhouses and the opulence of Slavic aristocratic estates, the space features a timeless yet contemporary design. Velvet textures, floral linens, and stained glass create an atmosphere that feels intimate and inviting. Thoughtfully designed verandas bring natural light into the interiors, with one extending into a winter garden and another connecting to a private dining area perfect for small gatherings.

A Culinary Escape

The menu here is a tribute to Slavic culinary traditions, offering rich yet elegant flavors. From delicate smoked salmon and salmon coulibiac to artisanal caviars and pavlovas, each dish is carefully crafted for sharing and savoring.

More to Discover

Beyond its dining experience, this destination offers a boutique filled with handpicked items that reflect the artistry and craftsmanship of its culinary heritage. Guests can browse gourmet delicacies, elegant tableware, and home décor or enjoy a quiet moment with tea and pastries.

A Tranquil Retreat

The venue’s pool area is a quiet oasis, with mosaic tiles, jasmine-covered pergolas, and private cabanas offering seclusion and relaxation. Overlooking the sea, this space provides a peaceful escape from the bustle of city life.

Discreet and unassuming, this new spot offers a blend of culture, cuisine, and tranquility, making it a destination for those in the know. Its understated charm invites exploration, offering moments of discovery in every corner.