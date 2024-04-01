A tower topped with a runway. a project by Emirates Airlines. Is it an April Fools' joke?



Emirates Airlines revealed through its website the "Emirates Residences" project, posting an image of a tower bearing the carrier's logo and stating: "Luxurious living is about to reach new heights in Emirates Residences."

The carrier added in the caption: "The massive project, consisting of 380 floors, is located in the heart of Dubai and will be adorned with distinctive interior designs inspired by the beloved Emirates Airlines experience aboard the aircraft. The tower will have its exclusive airport for its residents."

According to the comment: "Construction of the latest super-tall tower in Dubai is scheduled to begin on February 31, 2025."

It is worth mentioning that Emirates Airlines has been accustomed to releasing unexpected news on March 31st of each year, only to clarify the next day that it is an "April Fools' joke."

Over the past years, the carrier has announced unexpected news on this day, such as the launch of the "SkyLounge" cabin, which is a luxurious transparent lounge with glass facades providing stunning views of the sky and clouds. In another year, it announced plans to build the world's largest commercial aircraft, under the name "APR001," an abbreviation for "April 1" in English. At the time, it stated that it would consist of three floors and include a swimming pool, a game room, a gym, and a garden, in addition to many other unexpected news revealed the next day to be an April Fools' joke.

