Abu Dhabi to host 'Kids' Choice Awards', 'World of Nickelodeon'

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi has signed an agreement with Viacom International Media Networks to bring the 'Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards' and 'World of Nickelodeon' to the UAE capital for the next five years.

The first Nickelodeon KCA Abu Dhabi will be staged on 20th September 2019 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Kids and their families will be also able to enjoy three days with their favourite Nickelodeon characters at the World of Nickelodeon.

The first-ever version of the globally renowned kids event to be staged in the Middle East will feature musical and entertainment performances, as well as bucketloads of Nickelodeon’s trademark green slime, while, at the same time, giving young fans the power to vote for their favourite artists and talent across a wide range of categories.

"At DCT Abu Dhabi we are continuing to build Abu Dhabi’s product and experience offerings by continuing our close collaboration with leading industry players, and keeping up the development of new products and events whilst at the same time improving visitors’ experiences," said Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi. "An event of this stature fits perfectly with our mandate to provide the very best entertainment and activations for all sectors of society, and we are looking forward to seeing overseas visitor numbers increasing as a consequence of securing this significant event for Abu Dhabi for the next five years."

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi will feature a line-up of international and regional performers. This is the first of five annual Kids’ Choice Awards events that will be hosted in Abu Dhabi, with versions of the event having previously also been staged in Los Angeles, Berlin, London and Mexico City.

"Producing the Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi will create a new entertainment experience for kids in the Middle East and raise the International visibility of Abu Dhabi even further," said Raffaele Annecchino, President of Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa for VIMN.

‘‘This partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi is an important milestone for us which further strengthens our leadership position within the media sector in Middle East. Viacom has invested significantly in this key region, expanding our brand portfolio in recent years. We will now bring the first of our globally recognised tent-pole events to the MENA region and we want to continue growing this important area of business," he added.

DCT Abu Dhabi will also launch additional events and activities to run alongside the award ceremony and the already announced The World of Nickelodeon, which will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 19th to 21st September.