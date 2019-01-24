Abu Dhabi to mark Chinese New Year celebrations

By Wam

Al Maryah Island and The Galleria will once again host Chinese New Year celebrations for the fifth consecutive year.

An array of events will take place on Al Maryah Island’s Waterfront Promenade from 31st January until 1st February, such as Ming vase art design, ‘Golden Kung Fu’, stunt lion dancing, acrobatic dances, mask changing routines, Chinese drum shows, artistic ink sleeve displays, and a fireworks display. Complementing the waterfront celebrations, The Galleria on Al Maryah Island will host a wide range of activities from 31st January until 2nd February.

Speaking on the occasion, Ni Jian, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, said, "We are pleased to see Chinese traditions showcased and celebrated in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The city has become a location of regard for Chinese visitors and residents within Abu Dhabi. Al Maryah Island has brought together this community to celebrate the most anticipated event on the Chinese calendar, year after year, and it is wonderful to witness Chinese culture being so aptly portrayed and commended."

Ali Eid Al Mheiri, Executive Director, Mubadala Real Estate and Infrastructure, remarked, "Al Maryah Island has quickly become the hub for cultural activities and unique events, bringing thousands of visitors and residents from the Abu Dhabi community together. Chinese New Year is the first public event of 2019 on Al Maryah Island and with this spectacular celebration, we are excited to deliver new experiences and showcase the diversity of other cultures and a rich heritage right here in the heart of the capital."

The Galleria will also welcome acclaimed Shanghai-based artist Hou Ling Ling, a skilled master in the ancient art of Chinese Bian Embroidery. Her works will be on display in The Galleria throughout the event, showcasing the 800-year-old tradition which is considered to be a national treasure and famed for its precise patterns, elegant styles and bright colours.