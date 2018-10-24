ADM constructs walkways for People of Determination at Al Bateen Beach

By Wam

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, ADM, through the City Municipal Centre, has established two walkways for People of Determination at Al Bateen Public Beach and Al Bateen Ladies Beach.

The project reflects ADM's Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities' objective to support all segments of the community and provide urban facilities and services to them.

In a statement, the Municipality said, People of Determination (persons with disabilities) are an important social group and deserve due care and attention.

The recently constructed walkways are part of an integrated project aimed at equipping Abu Dhabi beaches with walkways that can be used by People of Determination and enable them to use the beach facilities easily.

The two walkways were constructed at Al Bateen General Beach (64.85m) and Al Bateen Ladies Beach (83.30m), in line with the Abu Dhabi City strategy on identity and the public line of installing floors in public facilities.

People of Determination can now use the two walkways. They can also use the seats allocated for them, and have fun and entertainment.

The City Municipal Centre is constructing the eight walkways dedicated to the People of Determination at Abu Dhabi Corniche, all of which will be completed in November.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality is committed to launching initiatives that will achieve the highest levels of happiness, well-being for all community segments and improve the standard of living in line with Abu Dhabi's global profile.