Al Huzaifa Launches Annual Sale with Up to 75% Off – “Shop the Drop” All Month Long

Al Huzaifa, the region’s premier destination for luxury furniture, has officially kicked off its highly anticipated Annual Sale, a month-long shopping extravaganza offering up to 75% off across its entire collection. With a wide selection of contemporary, modern, and classic pieces, customers can now experience the brand’s signature style at unbeatable prices.

Running for a full month, the “Shop the Drop” sale is designed to offer exceptional value to both new and returning customers. Whether browsing in-store or online, shoppers can explore incredible discounts on Al Huzaifa’s curated range of living, dining, bedroom, and accent pieces.

“Shop the Drop is our way of making timeless design more accessible to customers across the country,” said Walid Saad, GM at Al Huzaifa. “From statement pieces to home essentials, we’re inviting everyone to elevate their interiors at exceptional value, all month long.”

This year’s Annual Sale features standout pieces like the Firmino Dining Table and Sideboard, both crafted in bold onyx marble for a luxurious dining experience. The Norwood Dining Table offers a more refined touch with sleek California marble. For the living room, the Barreiro Corner Sofa delivers modern comfort, while the Rumi Super King Bed with nightstands adds elegance to any bedroom. All are available at unbeatable prices this month only.

Customers can shop in-store at Al Huzaifa locations across Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. For added convenience, the entire sale is also available online at www.alhuzaifa.com, allowing shoppers to take advantage of the sale from the comfort of home.

The Annual Sale presents a rare opportunity to revamp living spaces with elegant craftsmanship, iconic design, and enduring quality. For more information, visit www.alhuzaifa.com or follow @alhuzaifafurniture on social media.

