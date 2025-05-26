Al Huzaifa’s Annual Sale Continues with Unmissable Offers and Super Sale Days Ahead of Eid

<date>, Dubai: Al Huzaifa, the region’s premier name in luxury home furnishings, has been successfully running its highly anticipated ‘Shop the Drop’ Annual Sale. The sale has been well-timed to offer customers the perfect opportunity to transform their spaces for Eid. The sale, which runs through the end of the month, features exclusive deals across the brand’s newest collections, known for their timeless elegance and exceptional craftsmanship.

As part of this celebration of design, Al Huzaifa is set to host spectacular Super Sale Weekends, on May 30th, and June 1st. During these days, customers can take home a curated selection of contemporary furniture, statement décor pieces, and home accents at unbeatable prices.

The sale is currently still running online and in-store. Whether refreshing a single room or redesigning an entire home, shoppers will find inspiration in Al Huzaifa’s latest offerings, which blend modern design with traditional artistry. From sleek living room sets to luxurious dining arrangements, the Annual Sale provides a unique opportunity to access premium furnishings at accessible prices.

Walid Saad, Retail Manager at Al Huzaifa said, “With Eid approaching, it’s the perfect time to refresh interiors and invest in pieces that bring beauty, comfort, and timeless design into the home. The Shop the Drop sale will bring unmatched value for those looking to add special pieces to their home this season.”

Al Huzaifa invites all customers to visit its showrooms across Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi or browse online to discover the full range of discounted products available throughout the sale period. For more information, visit www.alhuzaifa.com or follow @alhuzaifafurniture on social media.

Al Wasl showroom Landline no: 04 332 2220

Annual sale link: https://bit.ly/AnnualSaleUpto75

