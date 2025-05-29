Al Huzaifa Unveils Immersive Design Experiences at INDEX Dubai 2025

Dubai: Al Huzaifa, the region’s leading name in luxury design and craftsmanship, is making a bold statement at INDEX Dubai 2025 with an immersive exhibition that goes beyond traditional interior design showcases. From May 27th to 29th, visitors to the Al Huzaifa’s booth at Dubai World Trade Centre will experience a journey through curated environments that blend material innovation with artistic storytelling.

INDEX is the MENA region’s flagship interior design exhibition, connecting global creativity with regional innovation. “At INDEX, we are not simply presenting products, we are curating experiences,” said Sylvia Hakeem, Head Designer at Al Huzaifa. “Each space has been crafted to push the boundaries of conventional design. Our goal is to inspire visitors with how material, mood, and form can converge to tell unique design narratives.”

The showcase features three distinct experiential zones. The first features the brand’s Aqua system fused with elegant champagne metal profiles, this area includes a custom high-end genuine leather bed accented with metallic detailing. A cream and soft stainless steel color palette enhances the space’s sense of comfort.

A second space brings together a bold interplay of artistic mural wallpaper with textile finishes and rough stone sheets. Earthy tones and straight architectural lines create a dramatic and grounded atmosphere.

The final space highlights an unconventional wardrobe design in a setting of rich tanned orange and coffee brown tones. Contemporary yet refined, it speaks to those who seek individuality in everyday spaces.

Al Huzaifa’s INDEX showcase is deeply rooted in a love for natural materials like stone, leather, marble, and solid wood elements that bring texture, depth, and authenticity to any interior.

“With our deep material knowledge and focus on functionality, we offer practical yet artistic design solutions,” Hakeem added. “INDEX is the perfect platform to share our vision with the design community and celebrate the timeless beauty of craftsmanship.”

Visit Al Huzaifa at Booth C3 4D191 from May 27–29, 10 AM to 6 PM, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. For more information, visit www.alhuzaifa.com or follow @alhuzaifafurniture on social media.

