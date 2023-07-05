Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children’s summer camp invites young talent to delve into arts and creativity

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is presenting a series of creative and innovative workshops and activities within the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children’s Summer Camp. The centre will have two camps: ‘Explore Nature's Wonders’ from 10 to 21 July 2023, and ‘Explore the World’ from 7 to 18 August.

Children aged 4 to 14 will enjoy unique experiences, including visual and performing arts, music and poetry, stage makeup and drawing, accessory design and t-shirt colouring, as well as workshops by Dubai Police, DEWA, and the camp will organise a trip to the ‘Expo City’ Dubai.

Adel Omar, Senior Special Project and Media Director at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, affirmed that Dubai Culture is keen to expand the intellectual and creative horizons of children, and enable them to live unique cultural experiences within an environment that encourages innovation and expression, saying: “At the centre, we are working to harness all our capabilities to develop children’s talents and enhance their innovation skills through a series of workshops designed to enable them to unleash their creativity and benefit from their energies and discover the beauty of visual and performing arts.”

Omar added: “Creativity has no limits regarding children and their capabilities, and through this camp, we seek to build solid cultural bridges for children to move towards a creative future by enhancing their learning skills and unleashing their imaginations. The camp provides a wide space for children to enjoy cultural entertainment and discover their abilities, embodying Dubai Culture’s commitments”.

During the camp, the participants will learn during the ‘Theatrical Rehearsal’ workshop about theatre arts and everything related to it in terms of accessories, makeup and scenography. They will also discover the aesthetics of music through various workshops offered by the Centre for Musical Arts, while a group of creatives, including the artists Abdullah Lutfi and Asma Baker, will teach the children the techniques of painting and abstract art. Artist Nawal Arjumand will train them in the arts of crocheting. Victor Sitali will present to them a workshop on ‘Sign Language Art’. Children also have the opportunity to learn about shaping clay with Kamal Alzoubi during the pottery workshop, while Anna Sarris Bonache will be teaching ‘Abstract Art’ . Fatima Albudoor and Budoor Abdulqader will train the children on the methods of designing tote bags and fashion, as well as creating t-shirt designs, while Francesca Busso will take them on a wide cultural journey through various cooking methods.

All workshops are held under the supervision of a group of artists and experts of similar acumen, and the children will be distributed into groups of 25, with the aim of enabling them to complete the tasks assigned to them, and to enjoy the activities of the camp and its various workshops. The camp is presented within the framework of Dubai Culture's endeavour to achieve Dubai's vision of building innovative and creative generations, thus cementing the emirate's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.



