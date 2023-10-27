Conclusion of the UAE AeroPress Coffee Championship 2023

This Friday evening marked the exhilarating culmination of the seventh installment of the UAE AeroPress Coffee Championship 2023, a spectacle held at the prestigious Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC). A vibrant medley of coffee enthusiasts and connoisseurs from diverse corners of the world converged to partake in the festivities.

Following three days of fierce competition that had attendees on the edge of their seats, the victors of this esteemed competition were unveiled. The event saw a splendid turnout, with passionate coffee aficionados from UAE nationals to expatriates of various origins.

The toast of the evening was none other than the exceptionally talented Alexander Bernardo, hailing from the Philippines and representing Toga Café. His stellar performance earned him the coveted title of champion in the seventh edition of the UAE AeroPress Coffee Championship 2023. A triumphant victory, indeed! Not far behind, Omani Maitha Al Ghailani secured the second spot, while Sri Lankan Rizana Razmi, representing DRVN Coffee, clinched the third position.

The tournament bore witness to the melting pot of society, attracting a wealth of talent from every corner of the UAE, a testament to the event's past successes and its significant impact on the local coffee community.

What's more, the champions of this gripping contest have earned a golden ticket to compete in the forthcoming 2023 AeroPress World Championship Finals in Melbourne, Australia, slated for December.

Saeed Al Suwaidi, Director of Agricultural Commodities at the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC), the event's host, lauded the continuous evolution of the AeroPress Championship, emphasizing its global significance and positive influence.

He remarked, "The perpetual evolution of the AeroPress competition never ceases to amaze us. We deeply value our association with this globally acclaimed event, embraced by an expansive and dedicated audience. The DMCC Coffee Centre remains committed to empowering the local coffee community. These competitions consistently uncover fresh talents vital to the coffee ecosystem. We are unwavering in our dedication to nurturing these talents, propelling us toward our vision of becoming a central Global Coffee Hub."

Garfield Kerr, CEO of Mokha 1450 and the event's organizer, expressed his thoughts, stating, "The importance of the AeroPress Coffee Championship escalates with each passing edition, and this year, it surpassed all expectations. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the champions, with a special salute to our newly crowned national champion, Alexander Bernardo from Toga Cafe, as well as the second-place victor, Maitha Al Ghailani, and our third-place winner, Rizanarismi from DRVN Coffee."

