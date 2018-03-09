Amazing pics from around the world

An Indian army soldier member of the 'Tornadoes' motorcycle display team rides through tube lights during a combined display at an officer training academy in Chennai. (AFP)

An Indian army soldier member of the 'Tornadoes' motorcycle display team rides through a wall of bricks during a combined display at an officer training academy in Chennai. (AFP)

Lin Xiwei, a 36-years-old shoemaker from Putian, dressed as a local deity performs the "eating flowers" ritual in Xiaohu, Baitang, in Fujian province. (AFP)

An bee pollinates a flower at a park in Kuwait. (AFP)

A woman cuddles an Old English Sheepdog during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham. (Reuters)

A man walks with his dog through a forest during a foggy morning in Bern, Switzerland. (Reuters)

Water floods a gas station in Queensland, Australia. (Reuters)

