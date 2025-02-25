American woman in police custody after baby thrown from French hotel window

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 05:28 06:42 12:35 15:52 18:22 19:36
A young American woman has been taken into police custody after her newborn baby was thrown out of a window of a Parisian hotel, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.
The newborn received urgent medical care, but did not survive. Authorities are investigating the crime as a homicide on a minor under the age of 15, the office said.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment after her delivery, with "denial of pregnancy" being considered as a possibility, according to the office.
The woman in custody was in Paris as part of a group of young people travelling in Europe, the office said.
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.