American woman in police custody after baby thrown from French hotel window

By Reuters

A young American woman has been taken into police custody after her newborn baby was thrown out of a window of a Parisian hotel, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

The newborn received urgent medical care, but did not survive. Authorities are investigating the crime as a homicide on a minor under the age of 15, the office said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment after her delivery, with "denial of pregnancy" being considered as a possibility, according to the office.

The woman in custody was in Paris as part of a group of young people travelling in Europe, the office said. 

