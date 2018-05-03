Angelina Jolie's skin treatment secrets

Angelina Jolie's dermatologist Dr. Rhonda Rand has shared the A-lister's secrets behind her youthful glow.

The 42-year-old actress has been visiting Dr. Rhonda Rand in Beverley Hills to help her maintain youthful looking skin from a young age, and now Rhonda has shared the red-carpet regular's favourite skin treatments when her skin needs refreshing, but admits the 'Maleficent' star doesn't need any "major" products because she inherited her late mother Marcheline Bertrand's "beautiful skin".

Speaking to Refinery29, she said: "When [Jolie] knew she was going to have an acting career, she wanted to take care of her skin in the most sensible way. She's lucky she has her mom's beautiful, olive skin. She's always been such a natural beauty, so she didn't ever have to do much. It was really just sunscreen, proper cleansing with a mild, gentle cleanser, antioxidants, sometimes glycolic [acids], and natural products. Some alpha hydroxy [acids] are good too, and they're very natural. She doesn't need major scrubs or products with lots of chemicals"

And Rhonda insists the whole of Angelina's beauty team takes the same minimal approach with her look and credits this to one of the reasons her skin is in such good condition.

She said: "The thing about [Angelina] is she never wears makeup unless she's working - it's probably another reason her skin looks good. She's also good about removing makeup. I know her makeup artist is super careful about what she puts on her skin and takes good care of it when she's working. Her skin is naturally beautiful - again it's not like she has to run to the doctor all that often. If she's gone for a month or two, or is using a lot of makeup for filming, she doesn't lose ground."

In March this year, Angelina spoke for the first time about the Doctor behind her skin treatments and confessed she first went for a facial when her mum wanted to clear up a scar and she feels "encouraged" by Rhonda to maintain her natural beauty.