ARN launches Dubai's new multi-media hub

The Arabian Radio Network has unveiled its new headquarters in Dubai Media City. The facility includes world-class infrastructure including over 41 multiplatform radio, production and visual studios.

ARN’s new operational hub in Dubai Media City is built for a multiplatform era, with over 50 cameras capturing the on-air content, entertaining and informing consumers via social media platforms and the stations websites.

The network is continuing its programme of investment with the upgrade of its transmitter at AlMas Tower, and is broadcasting from its secondary transmission site at Emirates Towers, one of the tallest and most prestigious buildings in the UAE.

The new ARN headquarters unifies the network into one single media hub so the content creators, marketing, sales, finance, broadcast technology and management functions all operate from one home, including the recently launched MPN sales division.

Mahmoud al Rasheed, General Manager of ARN said, "Millions of listeners from over 200 nationalities rely on ARN for their entertainment and news. We are an integral part of the quality of life of UAE citizens and residents as we broadcast in multiple languages in this cosmopolitan country. This new facility brings together the worlds best equipment, offering our broadcasters a multi-platform environment to produce content for our websites and for social media, simultaneously. We have been motivated from our inspiring leaders vision where they aim to provide the perfect platform for innovation and introduce smart services in both the public and private sectors."

ARN is the nations leading news provider, broadcasting 185 news bulletins a day. The new ARN media hub unites the Arabic, English, Hindi, Malayalam, Farsi and Tagalog language radio newsrooms through a dedicated multilingual news hub capturing video and audio feeds from all over the world and updating listeners with the latest breaking news.

As the largest radio network in the Middle East, ARN broadcasts 18 radio stations including 9 FM brands to over 200 nationalities a day, representing the diverse range of communities that live in the country including Al Khaleejiya 100.9, Al Arabiya 99, Virgin Radio Dubai 104.4, Dubai 92, Dubai Eye 103.8, City 1016, Hit 96.7, Radio Shoma 93.4 and Tag 91.1.

Independent polling company Nielsen, audited by PWC has revealed that ARN reaches over 4.56 million listeners a week, representing 54% of the entire UAE population over the age of 10.

As ARN continues to grow, the new site gives the network the opportunity for it to develop new innovative content to entertain audiences across all possible platforms.