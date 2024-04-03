Art of Living Mall to Host Exclusive Sohour Night for Design Visionaries

In the midst of the Ramadan season, Art of Living Mall announced an exclusive Sohour Night event, for creative visionaries within the community. The special gathering promises an evening of mutual inspiration, connection, and networking.

The Sohour Night is set to be a celebration of the innovative spirit and boundless imagination that defines our design community. It is a chance for the masterminds behind the magic to come together, share stories, and ignite new ideas in an atmosphere charged with creativity and camaraderie during this season of togetherness.

Attendees can expect a complete experience for all the senses - with delectable festive delights, soulful melodies, and captivating cultural performances. Every detail of the evening, from the choice of traditional cuisine to the rhythm of live performances, has been carefully selected to create an atmosphere that inspires new ideas and collaboration.

While bringing the creative community together, the event aims to cultivate opportunities for collaboration and innovation. It's an opportunity for design luminaries to exchange insights, explore synergies, and pave the way for transformative partnerships that push the boundaries of creativity.

"We are delighted to extend this invitation to our esteemed creative visionaries," said Basel Ali, marketing manager at Art of Living Mall. "This Sohour Night is our tribute to the bold thinkers and dreamers who shape the future of design. We can't wait to come together and celebrate the magic that happens when creativity knows no bounds."

The Sohour Night epitomizes Art of Living Mall's commitment to nurturing talent, fostering connections, and celebrating the power of creativity.

Design innovators within the UAE’s creative community are encouraged to join Art of Living Mall for an unforgettable evening. More details about the Sohour Night to celebrate excellence in design will follow.

About the Art of Living Mall:

The Art of Living is the first and biggest furniture shopping mall in the MENA region. The Art of Living Mall was shaped after extensive collaboration with retail industry professionals to offer a creative environment that goes above and beyond what is often seen in shopping malls. It has a soul of its own, a heart that beats, and a very unique sense of style. The Art of Living Mall is a one-stop solution for all furniture and home décor requirements, with free parking in the basement and a welcoming atmosphere. The Mall doesn’t only offer an exciting shopping experience, but also has dining spaces,and events with various activities for everyone.

