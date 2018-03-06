Atlantis, The Palm opens 'world's first social media suite'

A Dubai luxury hotel has opened what it's calling the world's first social media suite, featuring a special 'thumbs up' chair, butler 'poke' system and keyless, Facebook log-in access.

To mark the milestone of reaching its one millionth fan on Facebook, Atlantis, The Palm is giving away a free stay in its newly created social media suite, every day until the end of the year to the hotel's legions of Facebook fans.

Designed to be an interactive, social media-savvy suite, the experience starts at the door: In lieu of a card, guests gain access to the room by keying in their Facebook username and password.

Guests are assigned their own butler, who can be summoned by hitting the "poke" button on Facebook Messenger.

Similarly, an intercom-like system is gussied up as an IRL "poke" system that allows guests to order room service.

Sharing the unique experience is also easy in the dedicated Atlantis Fan Suite: A Live Chair is set in the Live Lounge, providing the perfect frame for a Facebook Live session.

Guests will be given their own Fan Channel through the hotel's Facebook page where they can post updates throughout their stay.

Meanwhile, last fall the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island hotel launched an "Instagram Butler" service, in which a dedicated Jeeves takes guests to the most Instagram-worthy spots around the island and offers tips on how to the capture the dream shot.

One of the first hotels to recognize the marketing power of the social media - notably Instagram - was the 1888 Hotel in Sydney, Australia which opened in 2013.

At its launch, the hotel offered Instagram users with more than 10,000 followers free stays.

To enter the Atlantis contest, entrants must have 'liked' the hotel's Facebook page, and pick three preferred dates of stay. Stays are valid for up to 2 adults, and 2 children aged 11 or younger.