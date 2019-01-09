Bollywood’s Urvashi Rautela shoots for Filmfare mag in Dubai

By Staff

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been in Dubai for a photoshoot with Filmfare Middle East Magazine. It took place at the 2XL Furniture & Home Décor store on Al Wasl Road in Jumeirah.

Amit Yadav, Head of Marketing at 2XL Furniture & Home Décor, said, “We were delighted to welcome Urvashi Rautela at our store and glad to partner with the Filmfare. It gave some of our customers an opportunity to see the actress pose live for the camera. As a leading luxury furniture brand, we cater to a wide mix of high-end buyers including celebrities.”

Rautela made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great in 2013 and subsequently appeared in films such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and Hate Story 4.