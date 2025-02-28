Boris Spassky, Former World Chess Champion, Dies at 88

Russian chess grandmaster Boris Spassky has passed away at the age of 88, International Chess Federation (FIDE) General Director Emil Sutovsky confirmed to Reuters on Thursday.

Spassky, who became a French citizen in 1978, was the 10th World Chess Champion, holding the title from 1969 to 1972. He famously lost his crown to American Bobby Fischer in Reykjavik in what became known as the "Match of the Century," a contest played against the backdrop of Cold War tensions. Despite winning the first two games, Spassky ultimately fell to Fischer 12.5-8.5. His sportsmanship during the match was widely praised, particularly when he applauded Fischer after losing the sixth game.

Former world champion Anatoly Karpov, who defeated Spassky in the semi-finals of the 1974 Candidates Tournament, paid tribute to his former rival.

"My idols in chess were Jose Capablanca and Boris Spassky. When I managed to beat Spassky, it was the greatest victory and, in a sense, felt like overcoming something within myself by defeating my teacher," Karpov told state news agency RIA.

"For me, Boris Spassky represented an entire era in chess. He is most famous, of course, for losing the title to Bobby Fischer, but he had chances to win that match. Though the final score was decisive, when the momentum was in his favor, he let his chances slip away."

Spassky had been the oldest living world chess champion before his passing. Russian Chess Federation President Andrei Filatov described his death as a great loss.

"A great personality has passed away. Generations of chess players have studied and continue to study his games and his work. This is a tremendous loss for the country," Filatov told TASS news agency.

Alexander Tkachev, Executive Director of the Russian Chess Federation, also reflected on Spassky's legacy.

"Boris Vasilevich lived in Moscow and maintained contact with those close to him. I knew him not just from books but personally—it was always fascinating to speak with him. He was a wonderful storyteller, and it is difficult for me to accept that he is gone," Tkachev told RIA.

During his career, Spassky represented France in three Chess Olympiads in 1984, 1986, and 1988, and was often seen playing chess in the Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris during the 1990s. His health began deteriorating in the early 2000s, and in August 2012, he unexpectedly disappeared from Paris, resurfacing in Moscow two months later.

"It was my desire to return to Russia because my time in France had run its course. It was time to start a new stage in my life," Spassky said at the time.

Spassky’s contributions to chess, both as a player and an ambassador of the game, will be remembered for generations to come.

