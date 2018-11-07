Brand Dubai organises 'Flag Garden'

By Staff

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) has organised the ‘Flag Garden’ at Kite Beach in Jumeirah.

Held for the fifth year in a row, this year’s ‘Flag Garden’ features 4,000 UAE flags arranged to create a portrait of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The Flag Garden also displays verses of ‘To Khalifa’, a poem written by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum about President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

“This year’s edition of Flag Garden aims to celebrate our nation’s leaders and highlight their important role in the UAE’s development journey. This initiative is in line with Brand Dubai’s mission of communicating Dubai’s unique history, cultural identity and aspirations through innovative artistic initiatives. Through this year’s Flag Garden, we aim to reach out to all segments of the society including the youth,” said Director of Brand Dubai Nehal Badri. “The Flag Garden features 4,000 flags arranged to create a portrait of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. The Flag Garden also displays verses from ‘To Khalifa’, a poem written in 2010 by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum about President HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.”

Held annually, ‘Flag Garden’ attracts interest from residents and visitors across Dubai. Shaima Jassim Al Suwaidi, Project Manager of Brand Dubai said that the Flag Garden features three viewing decks that offer visitors a vantage point to view the flag display and take pictures against the backdrop of the portrait created by the flags. She also said that four screens at the site display the verses of the poem “‘To Khalifa’, along with an aerial view of the Flag Garden.

Visitors can share their pictures of the Flag Garden using the hashtag #UAEFlagGarden. The Flag Garden will be open to visitors till 1st December 2018.