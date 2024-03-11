Brand Dubai’s new ‘Ramadan Recipes Guide’ presents 30 unique recipes curated by Dubai's most beloved restaurants, cafes and chefs

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has partnered with several Dubai-based restaurants, cafes and renowned chefs to launch the fifth edition of the ‘Ramadan Recipes Guide’, featuring 30 original recipes.

The collaborative initiative is part of the #RamadaninDubai campaign, which was launched by the Dubai Media Council last week under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC). The campaign merges the efforts of various entities to bring the vibrance and joy of Ramadan celebrations to people across the city.

The guide introduces the public to Dubai’s vibrant culinary offerings and provides them with an opportunity to hone their culinary prowess by recreating unique dishes inspired by menus from Dubai’s most talked-about restaurants and cafes. Curated by Brand Dubai, the digital Guide features easy-to-follow Ramadan recipes crafted by 10 restaurants and cafes, as well as 10 chefs. Highlighting the city's passion for culinary excellence, the guide aligns with Brand Dubai's commitment to enhancing the visibility of promising local businesses and talent.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with restaurants and cafés from Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, along with renowned Dubai-based chefs, to launch the eagerly anticipated ‘Ramadan Recipes Guide’. Through this annual initiative, our aim is not only to support innovative homegrown businesses and showcase the creativity of talented chefs, but also to engage the public in culinary creativity by encouraging them to prepare unique meals inspired by innovative recipes.”

Al Suwaidi added that the guide will ignite the Dubai community's passion for excellence and exploring new culinary concepts. “The initiative celebrates the diversity of Dubai's gastronomic scene and its unique cultural blend, reinforcing its prominent role as a hub for creative talent across all sectors,” she said.

The newly-launched guide offers a delightful array of traditional and modern recipes perfect for both Iftar and Suhoor. Providing detailed instructions, the guide helps families create mouthwatering dishes, spanning from appetisers, soups, and salads to main courses, desserts, smoothies, and Suhoor specialties.

Catering to diverse tastes, the recipes draw inspiration from a rich variety of culinary traditions, including Emirati, Mediterranean, Italian, Indian, Japanese, French and Afghani cuisines.

Many of the recipes featured in the guide have been developed by celebrity chefs who have embarked on their culinary journey in Dubai, with some even establishing their own restaurants. The chefs, representing various nationalities, also have a huge social media following, with some even earning a Michelin star for their high-quality dishes. The chefs that have shared their special recipes for the guide include: Vincent Le Moal; Meera Eisa Alnaqbi; Sheikha Hessa Al Khalifa; Alexander Stumpf; Célia Stoecklin; Abeer Ibrahim Allouz; Aysha Al Obeidli; Christophe Devoille; Tim Newton; and Faisal Alharmoodi.

Outlets participating in the initiative include: Moon Slice; Kishmish; Milk Bakery; Plain; Parkers; Mara Lounge; TŌRI; Trèsind; 3Fils; and La Maison Ani.

‘Proudly from Dubai’ is an initiative of Brand Dubai that aims to tell local and global audiences the success stories of entrepreneurs, creative talent and innovative businesses that were born and initiated in the emirate, with the aim of raising their visibility. It also seeks to tell the story of innovation and creativity shaping Dubai’s emerging business and entrepreneurial culture.

To view all the recipes, visit the following link: https://branddubai.ae/Ramadan-Recipes-Proudly-From-Dubai-2024.pdf

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.