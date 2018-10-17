Burj Khalifa illuminates in pink to raise awareness about breast cancer

By Staff

Burj Khalifa will be illuminated in pink every weekend (Friday and Saturday) throughout October to honour Breast Cancer Awareness month.





The iconic landmark will feature the official colour and symbol of breast cancer awareness – The Pink Ribbon – to support the cause. A short video on breast cancer awareness will also be played twice a day, at 8:14pm and 9:14pm. The Dubai Fountain will run pink circles for 60 seconds during the duration of the show.



Breast Cancer Awareness month is held to motivate women to undertake regular checks. Early detection has been shown to increase the success rate of treatment.

What: Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Burj Khalifa

Where: Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

When: Every weekend (Friday & Saturday) throughout October

Time: Twice a day, at 8:14pm and 9:14pm