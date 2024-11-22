Celebrate the Unparalleled Luxury Festive Season in Dubai

This holiday season, escape to the heart of Dubai and experience a festive getaway like no other. Indulge in a private haven, beautifully adorned with holiday decorations, featuring your very own private pool—a sanctuary of luxury and joy.

Savor the season with a curated culinary experience, including a delectable breakfast, a sumptuous lunch, and a specially crafted festive dinner served in the comfort and privacy of your room. Complete your celebrations with a selection of exquisite festive desserts designed to elevate your holiday spirit.

This one-of-a-kind festive package starts from AED 10,000, offering an unforgettable way to embrace the magic of the holidays in Dubai.

Unwind, celebrate, and make memories with loved ones in unparalleled luxury this festive season.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.