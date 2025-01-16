Chattels & More Celebrates Italian Style and Craftsmanship with the Hebe Collection

With a new year in sight, Chattels & More has unveiled the Hebe Collection, an exquisite range of furniture that embodies Italian craftsmanship and architectural elegance. Now available across showrooms in the UAE, customers looking to update their home aesthetics for the new year can explore the collection that seamlessly blends modern sophistication with timeless design.

The Hebe Collection celebrates contrasts, harmonizing organic forms with geometric precision. Crafted with Matte Saddle Birch Inlay, each piece reflects Italy’s rich design heritage and meticulous artistry. By fusing classic elements with contemporary details, the collection delivers a bold statement for interiors defined by understated luxury.

Collection Highlights

The Hebe Collection offers refined solutions for bedrooms, dining rooms, and living spaces. Each piece is crafted to elevate living spaces with cohesive style and purpose.

Bedroom:

Hebe Bed: Featuring warm, light brown tones and a boucle-textile padded headboard, the bed balances comfort with architectural precision. Available in various sizes to suit diverse spaces.

Bedroom Storage: Including a compact yet impactful two-drawer nightstand with a refined Matte Saddle Birch finish, a six-drawer dresser that offers seamless organization with clean lines and artisanal craftsmanship, and a 5-drawer chest that’s perfect for vertical storage, combining functionality with elegance.

Mirror: A sophisticated decor addition framed in matte birch to enhance the room’s ambiance.

Dining & Living Room:

Extendable Dining Table: Adorned with geometric inlays and a curved base, this table redefines dining with artistry and practicality.

Speciality Furniture: Showcasing curved legs and a robust base, the Coffee Table table merges functionality with intricate design details. The collection also features beautifully designed Buffet, Cabinet & Entertainment Units.

Inspired by Italy’s historic architecture and artisanal heritage, the Hebe Collection offers a modern approach to timeless interiors. Every piece is 100% Made in Italy, ensuring premium quality and unmatched attention to detail.

Discover the Hebe Collection at Chattels & More showrooms across the UAE or explore the range online at www.chattelsandmore.com Transform your spaces with the elegance of Italian artistry and modern sophistication.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.