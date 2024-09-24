Chattels & More Offers Expert Tips and an Exclusive Offer to get 'Back to Home'

With September hailing the return of UAE residents from their summer travels, the feeling of coming back home takes on a renewed significance. The warmth, comfort, and familiarity of one’s personal space becomes ever more cherished. In celebration of this sentiment, Chattels & More, the UAE’s leading premium furniture brand launched its ‘Back to Home’ campaign - and initiative to celebrate the comfort and joy of transforming a house into a home with stylish, functional furniture that fits modern living.

The ‘Back to Home’ campaign encourages residents to embrace the cozy comforts of home with furniture pieces that not only enhance aesthetics but are also practical for daily use. The brand also offered 5 Expert Tips for those moving into a new home:

1. Plan Your Space Beforehand:

Measure your new rooms and design a furniture layout before moving. Modular furniture is ideal for maintaining flexibility, ensuring your home feels both comfortable and spacious.

2. Prioritize Comfort in the Living Room:

The living room is the heart of your home. Invest in comfortable, high-quality seating to create a welcoming space for relaxation and entertaining.

3. Maximize Storage Solutions:

Keep your new home clutter-free by choosing stylish storage options such as shelves or storage ottomans, blending function with design.

4. Incorporate Personal Style with Statement Pieces:

Add personality to your home with unique furniture or decor, such as a standout coffee table or eye-catching vases, to give your space a distinctive look.

5. Don’t Forget Outdoor Comfort:

If your home has a balcony or patio, take advantage of the cooler weather by creating a cozy outdoor retreat with lounge chairs or an outdoor dining set.

As part of the ‘Back to Home’ campaign, Chattels & More is also offering a special flat 10% discount on the final bill for all new movers, in addition to existing offers. Whether you've recently relocated or are planning a move, this exclusive offer is designed to help you create your dream home.

The brand is also offering complimentary design consultations, including a home visit from their expert in-house designers to ensure that every piece of furniture is tailored to suit your space, style, and budget, making your new home truly feel like your own.

For more information, please visit www.chattelsandmore.com or visit Chattels & More stores at major malls across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

